NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that happened at one of the oldest historic houses in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported the fire at Hope Farm happened on Friday, March 24. Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Investigators said Ethel Banta died during the fire. According to the newspaper, Banta owned and operated Hope Farm and hosted tours during the Pilgrimage until she retired.