State Fire Marshal's Office: 79 people died from fire in 2018

JACKSON, Miss(WJTV) - In 2018, 79 people died from fire in Mississippi.

Out of the 79, the State Fire Marshal Office investigated 74.

The amount of fire deaths increased 36 percent from 2017, where 56 people died from fire.

“In fact, in the last five years, we’ve significantly lowered the number of preventable fire deaths across the state,” State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Ricky Davis says.

Out of the 74 deaths investigated by SFMO, there were no smoke alarms in 38.

Davis says, “I can’t say specifically why the numbers are higher this year but, in a majority of these cases, a working smoke alarm could have saved lives.”

Here is a chart of cause of fire deaths and number of deaths by county.





