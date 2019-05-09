State of Emergency declared for City of Jackson Video Video

uPDATE 3:30 PM

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says a team of professionals has assessed various areas of the city, responded to problems as they arose and are now standing on ready to respond to any and all emergencies.

The Mayor says he has been in touch with MEMA and the Governor and both have been very proactive.

Various department heads outlined the steps that have been taken. The Jackson Fire Department picked up 10,000 sandbags for pickup. Boats were deployed to the flooded areas of Presidential Hills. Streets have been closed and authorities are positioned to turn people around if they are traveling in potentially unsafe parts of the city.

Hinds EOC Director Ricky Moore says Hinds County has also declared a State of Emergency. Swiftwater boats are in position and ready to respond along with two highwater vehicles.

There is water covering underpasses. People are advised to 'turn around, don't drown. Don't walk or attempt to cross water, especially if you cannot determine how high it is. Do not remove barricades. And please report any flooding or other problems to the city's 3-1-1 system or 601-960-1111.

