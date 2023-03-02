CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 22 in Canton will be closed temporarily after a building was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, March 1.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m.

Brown said the driver, Kenny Fisher, came across the railroad track on Peace Street and crashed into the building. The police chief said it appeared Fisher was driving too fast when he hit the building.

Fisher died at the scene.

According to MDOT, both directions of State Route 22 between Cameron Street and North Hickory Street from Thursday, March 2 through Saturday, March 4. Officials said the closure will allow crews to safely clear the area.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route around the closure.