SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Canadian National Railway and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a railroad crossing closure for Smith County.

Officials said State Route 35 will be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing between State Route 28 and Crepe Myrtle Street.

The railroad crossing will be closed for repairs from Monday, October 10 until Thursday, October 13.

Detour signs will be in place, and drivers will need to take an alternate route.