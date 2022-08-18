MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency would close a bridge on State Route 43 in Madison County starting in September.

The shutdown would begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 and last for two weeks.

According to MDOT, the closure would affect both directions of the State Route 43 river bridge between State Route 25 and the Natchez Trace Parkway.

During the closure, crews will perform a bridge deck overlay.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route during the temporary closure. MDOT officials said message boards are in place to warn traffic of the upcoming closure.