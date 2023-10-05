CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary closure of State Route 43 in Canton.

The temporary closure will take place between 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13 and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16.

State Route 43 south at State Route 16 in Canton will be closed in order for crews to remove asphalt and replace it with concrete.

Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic around the closure. Drivers are advised to drive slowly, pay attention to posted signage and stay alert for roadside crews.