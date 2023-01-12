MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing State Route 463 project in Madison is expected to be completed soon.

According to the Northside Sun, the project began in June of 2022 and consisted of the mill and overlaying of State Route 463 and to east of Main Street.

The project included upgrading the existing traffic signal systems to radar detection along with concrete sidewalk repairs.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Public Information Officer Michael Flood said the only item that remains in the project is final striping efforts, which will take place as soon as weather conditions allow.