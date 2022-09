LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 487 in Leake County will temporarily close.

State Route 487 will be closed between Standing Pine Road and Kelly Town Road from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19.

Crews will replace a pipe underneath the roadway.

Message boards will be in place at several SR 487 intersections to alert motorists of the closure.