State Route 583 to close in Lincoln County Wednesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 583 in Lincoln County will be closed in both directions starting Wednesday, November 4.

The closure will be just south of the U.S. Highway 84 intersection, and it will be from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Crews will replace a drainage structure. MDOT advised drivers to find an alternate route.

