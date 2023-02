LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Both directions of State Route 587 will close in Lawrence County on Tuesday, February 28.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the roadway will close from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. between Divide Road and Oak Grove Road.

The closure is due to a pipe replacement. Drivers are asked to take an alternative route.