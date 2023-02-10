LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 587 will close next week.

Both directors of State Route 587, between Divide Road and Oak Grove Road in Lawrence County, will be closed. The closure will be from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16.

MDOT officials said crews will replace pipes at three locations.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route, and they should be on high alert for roadside workers.