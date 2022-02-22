MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Senator Kelvin E. Butler (D- District 38) urged parents to intervene and stop gun violence in the City of McComb. This comes after six-year-old Oterrious Marks was shot and killed on Sunday, February 20.

The shooting happened in a park near McComb High School. Four others were injured. Police arrested three men and a teenager in connection to the shooting.

“The crime sickens me and should sicken every other person in our community. Here in Black History Month, we have Black men killing children over something that can never be enough to have committed drive by shootings over,” said Butler.

Butler encouraged parents of children involved in criminal activity to get them help. He asked the community to come together and assist law enforcement with information that may help the community.

“If you know your children are gang banging, turn them in. Maybe the help they can get from the judicial system will save their lives and prevent others from suffering what the family of Oterrious Marks is suffering in the wake of their innocent, young child being killed over nothing,” said Butler.