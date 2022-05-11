JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator Kevin Blackwell’s pickup truck was stolen on Tuesday, May 10 in Jackson.

The incident happened at Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren neighborhood. Blackwell said two thieves broke into his vehicle and stole it.

Blackwell said he was in a committee meeting Tuesday night around 5:30 p.m. and left around 8:00 p.m. He said surveillance video captured the thieves breaking into his white GMC Sierra around 6:10 p.m.

Jackson police, along with Capitol Police, are investigating the theft.