BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae announced that there will be a unclaimed money event in the City of Brandon.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Brandon City Hall located at 100 Municipal Drive.

The cause of unclaimed money is when the money comes from individuals accounts that are either inactive or the owners have not been located. The unclaimed money can be pulled from lost saving accounts, life insurance policies, uncashed checks, utility security deposits, or tax refunds.

The staff that will be on property will assist individuals to search the state’s unclaimed property list and then will begin the claiming process.

According to McRae after five years, the companies have turned those unclaimed funds over to the State Treasury. McRae said his team has worked diligently to connect those unclaimed funds to the prospective owners.

“I want to thank the Mayor Butch Lee and the Brandon Board of Aldermen for partnering with my office to help return unclaimed money to local families, businesses, and organizations,” said McRae.

According to McRae, his team has worked to return $60 million worth of unclaimed money to individuals, local communities, and businesses.

“This money doesn’t belong to the government, it belongs to our citizens, and I am determined to put as much as possible back into the hands of rightful owners,” said McRae.

Individuals planning to attend the event on Saturday must bring the following items to begin the claims process:

Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, etc.)

Your Social Security Card (or official document containing the SSN)

Proof of address (utility bill, etc.)

Proof of name change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.)

If the owner is deceased, bring the death certificate, will, obituary, or affidavit of death.

To check the unclaimed database, click here.