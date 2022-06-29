KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper was arrested on domestic violence charges in Kosciusko.

Breezy News reported Trooper Jeff Watson was arrested and charged. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened on Friday, June 24.

The surveillance video was sent to WJTV 12 News by a viewer.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) about the arrest.