RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders announced Steed Road will be closed this week.

Steed Road from Red Eagle Circle to Richardson Road will be closed from Tuesday, October 17 to Friday, October 20.

The road is being closed as a safety precaution while contractors work to clear overgrown vegetation and restore roadside ditches along the narrow road.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.

Officials said Steed Road will remain closed overnight during this time. Drivers are asked to pay attention to warning signs and detour signs.