The U-S Army Corps of Engineers reopens the gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure.

The structure’s gates have been closed since June 7 to stop backflow from the Mississippi River.

The river has been above flood stage for 125 days which marks the longest duration since 1927.

Engineers say they could also open the Little Sunflower Control Structure by Sunday.

This could help water recede in the Yazoo backwater area.