CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (SR1 CPSA) will open for the 2022-2023 school year in Canton, Mississippi. The facility will be the state’s first and only public STEM Charter School for kindergarten through 5th grade. The first school year will begin with kindergarten and 1st grade classes.

The school is planned to be located on SR1’s Multidisciplinary Education Campus in rural Madison County, near Canton. However, while the buildings are under construction, classes will meet in local church buildings in the first school year during campus construction.

The SR1 CPSA is a public charter school with no tuition costs. It is free for students. The school is open to all students from the following areas:

Canton Public School District

Hinds County School District

Holmes Consolidated School District

Jackson Public School District

Leake County School District

Yazoo City Municipal School District

Yazoo County School District

Student of School District that is “C” of below

Each grade will have 75 students with three teachers and classrooms per grade. If more than 75 students register for any grade level, then CPSA will hold a lottery for entrance to the school.

To learn more and apply for the school, visit the website https://www.sr1cpsa.org/admissions.