CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (SR1 CPSA) will open for the 2022-2023 school year in Canton, Mississippi. The facility will be the state’s first and only public STEM Charter School for kindergarten through 5th grade. The first school year will begin with kindergarten and 1st grade classes.
The school is planned to be located on SR1’s Multidisciplinary Education Campus in rural Madison County, near Canton. However, while the buildings are under construction, classes will meet in local church buildings in the first school year during campus construction.
The SR1 CPSA is a public charter school with no tuition costs. It is free for students. The school is open to all students from the following areas:
- Canton Public School District
- Hinds County School District
- Holmes Consolidated School District
- Jackson Public School District
- Leake County School District
- Yazoo City Municipal School District
- Yazoo County School District
- Student of School District that is “C” of below
Each grade will have 75 students with three teachers and classrooms per grade. If more than 75 students register for any grade level, then CPSA will hold a lottery for entrance to the school.
To learn more and apply for the school, visit the website https://www.sr1cpsa.org/admissions.