JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced Stephen Hutton has been named the interim director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Hutton was named the interim director after the former director, Ison Harris, resigned.

Hutton was the former executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission. In August 2021, he pled guilty to promoting prostitution.

Investigators arrested Stephen Hutton, of Madison, in April 2020. Following his arrest, the Mississippi Fair Commission announced Hutton had been terminated from his job as executive director.

Hutton was ordered to spend one year in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Stephen Hutton (Courtesy: Madison County Detention Center)

Lumumba said he had significant discussions with Hutton about his conviction. He acknowledged that Hutton took full accountability for his actions.

The mayor said Hutton was instrumental in the improvements at the Pete Brown Golf Facility and the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

A nationwide search for an official Parks and Recreation director for Jackson is underway.