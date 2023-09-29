JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Stewpot Community Services in Jackson said there are some items that are extremely low or not available in their food pantry.
Stewpot’s pantry has an urgent need for the following items:
- Pinto beans
- Green beans
- Cereal
- Blackeye peas
- Chili
- Canned fruit
- Bakes beans
- Port and beans
- Garbanzo beans
- Ravioli
- Hearty soups
- Vienna sausages
- Fruit bowls
- Tuna packets
- Peanut crackers (Nabs)
- Macaroni cups
The items can be donated and delivered to Stewpot, located at 100 W. Capitol Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The items can also be bought on Stewpot’s Amazon Wishlist, which will ship directly to the organization.
Stewpot officials also announced the Opportunity Center will host a community fair on Tuesday, October 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
They will recognize World Homeless Day. Officials said the event is an opportunity for the community to get involved in solution-based solutions and efforts to help those who are unsheltered.