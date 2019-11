JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Stewpot will be opening their doors for the homeless as a record-breaking cold front is expected to make its way through the metro.

The doors will open on Monday evening at 4:00.

Stewpot location is 1100 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39203.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Warren, Yazoo, Issaquena, Sharkey, Humphreys, Holmes, and Attala counties until 9 AM Tuesday. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for most of Central Mississippi from 4 PM Tuesday until 10 AM Wednesday.