Still time to find your perfect pumpkin

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)--Halloween is just days away, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a pumpkin.

Colorful pumpkins and gourds have been flying off Brenda's Produce stand in Jackson for Halloween and for fall decorations.

Brenda Langham says each pumpkin has plenty of personality.

She ran out of Cinderella pumpkins.

"That is a flat, orange pumpkin,and you stack them on each other and it makes a pretty pretty decoration

and the pumpkins have been pretty good this year and pretty plentiful," said Langham.

You can find those and other popular types at Adcox Farms next door.

She says white pumpkins are in high demand.

"I think it's because they're different," said Langham. "It's something that people have seen them

in the past year's because people have had them but I think it's because they're just

different you can do different colors whereas the orange might not look as good

so they go with the big white pumpkins."

Even with some locations having fewer to choose from, you still have time to find the perfect pumpkin.