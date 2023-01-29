JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes continues to push for a new public works director.

A noticeable eyesore to those living in the Virden addition of Jackson.

“This is awful. Who would want to live near this?”

A burned-out home sits where hundreds of tires have been dumped on Hume and Bailey Avenue.

“This looks worse than any city dump, not just in Jackson, but throughout the state of Mississippi,” said Stokes.

People in the area say the dumping started after the home caught fire in October, and it’s getting worse.

“I’ve talked to a couple of the neighbors that say they have seen people come out at night and dump even more tires and leave,” said Reginald Washington, a resident.

Washington owns rental homes in the area and says the dumping has caused him to lose tenants.

“Once they see this pile of rubble and the burnt-out house, it is hard to even get people to even come out and just view the houses,” he said.

Washington says he’s contacted the city several times and never heard back.

Stokes is accusing the city of neglecting its less wealthy neighborhoods.

“Poor people in Jackson are being treated like second class citizens. No one in the city of Jackson seems to care,” said Stokes.

The councilman says it’s gotten so out of control, he’s calling on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to appoint a public works director to help clean up.

“There’s no excuses for Jackson to allow this to happen. This is the capital city of the state of Mississippi. We must clean this up,” said Stokes.

A spokesperson for the mayor said Lumumba is working to appoint someone.