JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In the wake of recent shootings, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling for change in concealed carry laws.

Stokes says he's had enough with the violence in the city and said he is "asking for the governor to call a special session."

"Let's repeal open carry," he added. "Let's repeal these gun shows being allowed to occur on the fairgrounds in the City of Jackson. If the City of Jackson says no gun shows, then the state of Mississippi should say no gun shows in the Capital City."

"We're saying that the governor will not have to spend a dime to help the gun violence in the capital city."

