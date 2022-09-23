JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday.

Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building.

The building has been an issue for years, according to Stokes. If it’s not dealt with now, he fears another fire could be coming.

“This is the kind of fire where you had tires and all kinds of things burning. We don’t know what kind of consequences that’s going to have. If we don’t tear down and remove this eyesore, then it will happen again,” he said.

Stokes created an item on the city council’s agenda for the cleanup of the area to be discussed in Tuesday’s meeting.

The fire could have also caused power outages. Power lines and transformers are only a few feet away from the building.