JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the City of Jackson now appearing to have an invalid garbage collection, one city leader said it’s time to resolve the issue once and for all, but the right way.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said it’s time to settle the garbage contract because the city has more pressing issues.

With a potential appeal coming from the mayor, Stokes plans to place an order for proposals on the next city council agenda if the mayor moves forward with an appeasement.

Jacksonians said the unresolved garbage contract feels like they’re trapped in a game of cat and mouse between city leaders.

“I think that we should continue to request for proposals, the RFP process. Let’s move to the low bidder. Whoever had the low bid, say they would pick up two times a week without a garbage can, should be given the contract,” said Stokes.

“As of right now, since we don’t know who’s going to be picking it up, then what they have to find out is what works best for the citizens. We are the taxpayers who pay our money. Therefore, all this needs to be taken care of so that we won’t be looking like a bad city and that we don’t know how to handle our own business,” said Jackson neighbor Sam Barton.

Last week, a special judge issued a decision that the mayor went beyond the scope of his authority to veto the city council’s negative vote. The negative vote denied the approval for an emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal, that’s been collecting trash for the city since April.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office about the garbage contract. They released the following statement.