HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) recovered a stolen skid steer in Hinds County.

On October 15, 2023, MALTB investigators started an investigation after receiving anonymous information of possible stolen equipment. Three days later, investigators located and recovered a stolen 2018 Model 289D Caterpillar Skid Steer, with an estimated value of $50,000.

Officials said the skid steer had been reported stolen from Hinds County in the City of Jackson in July 2022.

“We encourage anyone who might have information of stolen agricultural equipment to please contact your local law enforcement, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS, or our MALTB tip line at 1-800-678-2660. All callers can remain anonymous,” said MALTB Director Dean Barnard.