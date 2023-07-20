JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A stolen farm tractor was recently recovered in Hinds County by the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) with assistance from Jackson police.

On May 31, 2023, Jackson police received a report for a stolen 1953 Ford Jubilee farm tractor from a business in the city. The MALTB was then notified of the farm equipment theft.

During the investigation, information surfaced that led investigators to an area off Gardenia Street in Jackson. Investigators said they located the tractor behind an abandoned house in that area.