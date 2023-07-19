Two stolen trailers and agricultural equipment were recovered in Mississippi. (Courtesy: MDAC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two stolen trailers and agricultural equipment were recovered in Mississippi.

According to officials, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) took a report of three stolen trailers from a business on May 13, 2023.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB), already investigating several cases in Hinds County involving stolen farm equipment and trailers, assisted with the investigation.

During the investigation, officials said one enclosed trailer with equipment was recovered in the Star community. A second trailer, a 40-foot flatbed, was located around a wooded area off Star Road in Rankin County.

MALTB investigators recovered and returned both stolen trailers to their rightful owner.

“The theft of agricultural equipment and property is a serious matter,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Our Mississippi farmers, ranchers and producers rely on these tools to continue to provide the food, fiber and shelter we all need to survive. Our Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau is dedicated to protecting the lives and property of our state’s ag community, and will remain steadfast in their duty to do so.”