HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County sheriff said a red Chevy pickup truck, which was stolen during last weekend’s escape from the county jail, has been recovered.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, the vehicle was located on Friday afternoon in Newton County. He said it’s not confirmed if the truck is connected to the escape, but investigators believe it was.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Last weekend, four detainees escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. Two of the escapees remain at large.

Authorities said Dylan Arrington, 22, led authorities to a home in Leake County this past week after Arrington shot and killed a Simpson County pastor. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Arrington died during a fire after barricading himself inside the home and getting into a shootout with authorities.

Corey Harrison (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jerry Raynes, 51, was taken into custody in Texas on Thursday, April 27.

The other two men, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, have not been located.