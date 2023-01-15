JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A “Stop the Violence” march was held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday in Jackson.

The march and motorcade began at the Medgar Evers home and ender at the Medgar Evers Library.

The march was in an effort to call attention to rising crime in Jackson and across the country. Organizers say a lack of understanding and compassion that was taught by King has led to an outbreak of violence and hatred. They are calling for unity.

“He paid for us to be in the position that we are today. He didn’t stop fighting no matter how rough it got, no matter how many times he got thrown into prison, no matter how many times they tried to bring him out his own house. He started fighting for the people. That’s work is embedded in me to continue to fight for the people no matter what we have to go through, to continue to bring change into our city or to bring a change into our home,” said Christopher Cooper, president of the Better Men Society.

A gospel music concert was held in King’s honor after the march.