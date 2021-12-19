“Stop the Violence” Prayer Rally held in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Canton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, Canton Hispanic Taskforce and Madison County Baptist Association joined together on Sunday, December 19 for the ‘Stop the Violence’ Prayer Rally.

Group members and Canton neighbors gathered at the Canton Train Depot for words of prayer in hopes to stop violence in the city.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said prayers are important, not just in Canton, but for all over the world. His prayer is that neighbors will trust police and join together to help solve crimes.

“It’s going to take us to come together as one. Until we come together, and people start seeing something, saying something – that’s what it’s going to take. You never know if it’ll be someone else today. It could be you tomorrow,” said Brown.