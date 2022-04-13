WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Fallen trees inconvenienced drivers traveling on Highway 3 and Highway 61 in Warren County.

Authorities said they haven’t had any reports of structure damage at this time.

“We actually had more than one cell move through, the damage you see is the most recent. We had a lot of straight line winds, we’re on Highway 61 between Blakely and Redwood, we’ve also had some damage on Highway 3 that’s several miles north of where we are. Thus far, we’ve had no structural damage reported, we do have a lot of linens and trees down we experienced some pretty good straight line wind and some torrential rain,” said Sheriff Martin Pace.

MDOT crews are expected to have roadways cleared soon. The Warren County Emergency Management encourages everyone to contact them to report any damage.