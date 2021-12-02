Stray bullet fired into Jackson Fire Station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A stray bullet was fired into a Jackson fire station Wednesday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at Fire Station 19 on Ridgewood Road.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, no one was injured during the shooting. Firefighters said they heard at least 20 gunshots.

One firefighter was sitting on the coach in the area of where the stray bullet entered the building. Armon said the firefighter hit the floor.

The stray bullet was found in another couch in the fire station.