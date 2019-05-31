Street Closings for Railroad Repairs in Pearl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - There will be several road closures in Pearl. Leaders said Kansas City Southern Railway will replace and upgrade rails at five railroad crossings.

Here is a list of the closures:

May 31 - June 1: South Pearson Road. Traffic will use St. Augustine Dr. to Deeb St. to access Highway 468.

1: South Pearson Road. Traffic will use St. Augustine Dr. to St. to access Highway 468. June 1: Deeb Street. Traffic will use St. Augustine Dr. to S. Pearson Rd. to access Highway 468.

Street. Traffic will use St. Augustine Dr. to S. Pearson Rd. to access Highway 468. June 4: Wilson Road. No access.

June 11: Lee Drive. No access south of the tracks to or from A and B streets during repairs.

June 11: Patrick Farms Road Extension. No access.

The Pearl Fire and Police Departments will staff the inaccessible areas to respond to emergency calls during the closures.

Neighbors are encouraged to plan for detours during these dates.