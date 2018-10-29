Streets get repair, Jackson spends $3.3 million Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The City of Jackson is showing off how it’s spending new money for roads.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and other city officials were out on Clinton Boulevard Monday, which will be resurfaced between Shaw and Magnolia Streets in West Jackson.

The multi-million dollar resurfacing plan, called "the one-percent project," is being paid for by a one-percent sales tax commission.



The project along the stretch of road is going to cost the city a whopping $3.3 million dollars and the mayor says he is so pleased the money is finally going to use.



Lumumba said it is “important that we demonstrate to the community that their continued sacrifice, their willingness to tax themselves in order to see improvements take place in this city does not fall on deaf ears and it is not in vain."

Officials say the work will begin soon, but the start date is contingent on weather.



The city has given the contractor 120 days to complete it.

Clinton Boulevard is one of 11 streets scheduled for resurfacing next month.

