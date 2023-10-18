JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis workers are still on strike a month later.

The United Auto Workers Union (UAW) is striking against the “Big Three” auto makers at the same time.

The UAW is fighting for a four-day, 32-hour work week, a 40% raise and reversing concessions made during the 2008 recession.

General Motors workers in Mississippi said they have not received anything they have asked for so far.

“We lost our cost of living in 2008 because they went bankrupt. We gave up anything over eight hours that was time and a half, gave that up for the company, so that they could continue to prosper. And, you know, it’s our time for that,” said Sandra Keyes, a General Motors employee.