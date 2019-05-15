Student gives nearly 800 gifts to his entire high school

A student gives out nearly 800 gifts to students at his high school and this is not his first time doing so.

16-year-old Jaidon Hortin donates his yearly gifts to his classmates at Florence High School.

Jaidon Hortin says his only hope is it will encourage his peers to serve others.

For the past three years, he has been saving money to donate a small gift to the entire school.

Jaidon says he was raised to give.

“I save my money with allowances with Christmas money birthday money and any of the money I can get. I just bring it all together at the end of school. Everyone gets a gift.”

In 2018, Jaidon donated cupcakes and in 2017 he donated doughnuts.

“It’s a big thing in my family to always give. Whatever you give to them they may give to another day. It might make that person feel better to know you gave them a little cupcake or drink just to let them know someone cares.”

Horton says his family has been caring for others for years. They even own an organization called “Cry Out”, aimed to provide gifts for less fortunate kids in Mississippi.

Those who are friends with Horton say they are just thankful to know him.

Blake Martin says, “It makes me feel good. He’s probably the nicest guy I know if not the nicest guy at the high school. He’s just a great guy to be around and help you out whenever you need to.”

Tyler Ainsworth Says, “Giving is way better than receiving. When you give it makes your community and school look better. Jaidon’s real cool and stuff. It’s fun to help him cuz it really means a lot to a friend when they are helped. When I get helped it feels good so I’m sure it means a lot to Jaidon too.”

Jaidon says he plans to end next year, which will be his senior year, with an even bigger bang.

He hopes other students will remember him and keep the good deeds going.

WJTV 12’s Shay O’Connor asked him, “What are you hoping to see happen as a result of giving these gifts out every year?”

Jaidon Horton replied, “A big smile always. To see everyone cheesing hard. And hopefully, someday they’ll give something to someone else.”

