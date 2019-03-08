Local News

Student overcoming osteosarcoma cancer, Brandon High School to present check

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - Students and faculty at Brandon Highschool played in a student-faculty basketball and volleyball game this morning.

It was all in an effort to raise money for an 11-year-old student overcoming osteosarcoma.

The pep rally included teacher entertainment and sold make-a-wish stars.

The will also have an online auction.

"Absolutely, believe it or not, we're not only building relationships with our students, but we have people giving tests after the pep rally." 

The school plans to present a check for at least $2,500. 
 

