TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WJTV)- Students at Tylertown High School are protesting after their First Priority program was moved to after school hours. The program allows them to pray at school.

The students chanted, “No First Priority or no peace!”

12 News Reporter Justin Devonn is at the high school speaking to students, parents, and faculty.

