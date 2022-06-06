SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 90 students at Simpson Central School are now recognized as published authors, thanks to a grant awarded to a Simpson County School District (SCSD) employee last fall.

In October, SCSD’s English Language Arts Instructional Coach Stephanie Hubbard was selected as a recipient of a 2021-2022 Classroom Grant Award, in the amount of $1,000, from the Mississippi Public Educators.

With the grant, she implemented an innovative writing project called “Ignite Your Writing: Developing Young Authors” to enhance classroom instructional offerings and educational experiences for students.

From January to April, Hubbard taught 45 fourth graders and 48 sixth graders at Simpson Central School how to write, edit and publish their own books. Partnering with the school’s administrative and teaching staff, Hubbard was able to guide students through the writing process and help them unlock their imaginations to becoming phenomenal writers.

On Friday, May 20, a Book Launch Celebration was held to recognize the 93 students as published authors and to recognize their completion of the writing program. During the celebration, the students received a printed copy of their published book and enjoyed music, cupcakes and fun for their dedication and success.

The students’ books were published by Studentreasures Publishing, LLC, located in Topeka, Kansas.