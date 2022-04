VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A small fire was extinguished at Warren Central High School on Friday, April 8, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

A construction crew was working on the roof toward the back of Building A when a small fire started.

There was some smoke in the building. Students were evacuated until the fire department cleared them to reenter the building.

Students returned to their classrooms when it became safe to do so.