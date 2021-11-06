Students for Life of America stops in Jackson on anti-abortion tour

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students for Life of America will be making a stop in Jackson on Saturday, November 6. This is a part of the organization’s 12-city bus tour which will end at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 1 when oral arguments take place in the Dobbs v. Jackson historic abortion case.
At issue are limits on abortion before a baby can live outside the womb along with the future of Roe v. Wade itself.
“The Pro-Life Generation will make an historic pilgrimage from Jackson, Mississippi, to Washington D.C., where we have marched, prayed, rallied, lobbied, and cried out on behalf of mothers and their preborn children for almost 50 years,” said Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins.
At each of the “See Me Now” Tour stops, attendees will hear from prominent local voices and legislative leaders along with national leaders, and a live ultrasound will illustrate the humanity of people not yet born.
Speakers and Special Guests will be announced closer to each event.
The Schedule of Events is as Follows: (All Times in Local Time Zones)
|Saturday, November 6th – Mississippi State Capitol, Jackson, MS, 10 a.m.
|Monday, November 8th – University of Mississippi, University, MS, near Oxford, MS, in front of the Student Union Building, 2 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 9th – University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL, in the Quad by Ferguson Student Center, 2 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 10th – Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery, AL, 10 a.m.
|Thursday, November 11th – Georgia State Capitol and CNN, Atlanta, GA – includes a march to CNN’s national headquarters for an appeal for more coverage of the pro-life perspective, starting at 9 a.m.
|Friday, November 12th – (TWO STOPS) South Carolina State Capitol, Columbia, SC, 9 a.m. & University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC, outside of the Student Center, 4 p.m.
|Saturday, November 13th – Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 1 p.m.
|Monday, November 15th – 201 Dan Allen Dr., Raleigh, NC, near North Carolina State University, 2 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 16th – (TWO STOPS) Virginia State Capitol, Richmond, VA, 10 a.m. & Virginia Commonwealth University, Park Plaza, Richmond, VA, 12 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 17th – George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, Campus Location TBA, 3 p.m.
|Thursday, November 18th – Catholic University, Washington D.C., Location TBA, 3 p.m.
|(THANKSGIVING BREAK)
|Wednesday, December 1st – (TWO LOCATIONS) SCOTUS and Jackson, MS.