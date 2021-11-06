Students for Life of America stops in Jackson on anti-abortion tour

In this Oct. 18, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. Texas is urging the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and telling the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case. The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students for Life of America will be making a stop in Jackson on Saturday, November 6. This is a part of the organization’s 12-city bus tour which will end at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 1 when oral arguments take place in the Dobbs v. Jackson historic abortion case.

At issue are limits on abortion before a baby can live outside the womb along with the future of Roe v. Wade itself.

“The Pro-Life Generation will make an historic pilgrimage from Jackson, Mississippi, to Washington D.C., where we have marched, prayed, rallied, lobbied, and cried out on behalf of mothers and their preborn children for almost 50 years,” said Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins.

At each of the “See Me Now” Tour stops, attendees will hear from prominent local voices and legislative leaders along with national leaders, and a live ultrasound will illustrate the humanity of people not yet born.

Speakers and Special Guests will be announced closer to each event.

The Schedule of Events is as Follows: (All Times in Local Time Zones)