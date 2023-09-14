MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the McComb School District said a student was found with a gun at McComb High School on Wednesday, September 13.

Leaders said school security staff confiscated the weapon without incident.

This was the second incident of a gun being found on a student this week at the high school, according to district officials. The first time was on Monday, September 11.

“Our security folks got a tip, and they got the information, and once they got the information, they acted on it very swiftly and confiscated the weapon from the scholar,” said Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis.

Officials said an automated message notified parents about both incidents this week after the weapons were discovered.

District Safety Director Officer Marcus Gatlin plans to meet with McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy to work on a plan to address the issue of youths and guns.

The district plans to notify parents about an upcoming community meeting in the near future.