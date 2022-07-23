JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The West Jackson Community Development Corporation held a graduation ceremony for its Youth Build Program, a program that stems from Jackson State University (JSU).

It’s a pre-apprenticeship that’s served over a thousand young people ranging between the ages of 16 through 24 who have dropped out of school and provided them career pathways and leadership training.

The CDC is a private nonprofit organization and the first program to receive a grant for Youth Build in the state.

“Youth Build Program is a pre-apprenticeship program that allows us to bring aboard 16 to 24-year-old high school drop-outs, not bad kids, not bad kids at all, but high school drop-outs. That’s one of the requirements. Then, they have to meet other eligibility criteria to get in. Must be low income. The mission to redevelop and to revitalize the area, which is about 520 acres of Jackson State University. Our goals were housing development, economic development, youth leadership and educational development,” said CEO and Executive Director, Linda Carter.

The program is 50% education, 40% construction building and 10% life building skills, employment skills and social skills.

About 62 graduates received their certificates from the program, dating back to 2020 and also obtaining GEDs, CNA certifications, PAC certifications and more.