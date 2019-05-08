Suicide is 3rd-leading cause of death in American teens: "Speak up! Speak out!" event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - People who lost children to suicide gathered at the Hilton hotel in Jackson Wednesday, for an event called "Speak-up! Speak-out!"

Families and healthcare workers talked about how to address the unmet needs of those suffering with a mental illness.



"One-in-5 of our kids are struggling today and yet 80% of them never get the help that they need and if that was a healthcare discussion, we wouldn't tolerate that," CEO of Canopy Children's Solutions Dr. John Damon said.

"If 1-in-5 kids had cancer and 80% never made it to the hospital, that would be unacceptable, but because of stigma and we're unaware of issues or how to respond, all too often, those kids who desperately need help, don't get the help that they need."

Family services worker Kasy Ates traveled far to attend the meeting and said "all of the youth that we have worked with have experienced some kind of trauma and a lot of that leads to or is affiliated with mental health issues."

According to the Canopy Children's Solutions organization, the 3rd-leading cause of death among American teens is suicide.

