MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Thursday, several people gathered to break ground on what will be Sulphur Springs Park.

The park will include a fishing lake, walking trails, an open-air pavilion, a health center with a kitchen and restrooms, a playground, and softball fields.

Sulphur Springs Park will be located at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and Highway 17 Northeast of Canton near Camden.