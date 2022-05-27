JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer approaching, many local facilities are preparing for summer camps.

Many summer enrichment programs have been preparing since the beginning of the year. Local program directors believe the programs will help keep children off the streets.

Rosaline McCoy, You for Youth program director, said their program aims to share innovative youth development experiences.

“We are intentional about building stronger families who will build stronger communities,” she said.

Mauda Monger, SHE Project program director, said her goal is to have the voices of the youth be heard through their development stages of life. Her program is targeted towards young women.

Summer registration is underway for most summer enrichment programs.