JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) officials announced the 7th annual Summer Learning Family Fun Day will return in-person on Saturday, June 18.

The event will take place at the Jackson Convention Complex from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The theme for this year’s annual event is Explore! Discover! Grow!

As research shows that children will lose two months worth of skills that they learned through the previous school year if they don’t continue through the summer, MPB’s mission is to remind the community of the importance of continuous learning through the summer but in a fun way.

Summer Learning Family Fun Day helps encourages students and their families to stay on top of learning & their studies throughout the summer break. The event will feature learning games, arts & education activities, live hows, giveaways, literacy & math giveaways, and much more.

All children will receive a free book and families will be provided with resources offered by vendors.

This event is free and open to the public.